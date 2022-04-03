Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

Rameswaram: Sri Lankan Navy arrested 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu. The Sri Lankan Navy alleged that the Indian fishermen were fishing in their waters. One boat was also impounded.

This is the third instance of the Sri Lankan Navy picking up Indian fishermen for alleged maritime boundary violation, since March. Earlier on March 23, Sri Lankan Navy arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized their two boats. On March 29, the Sri Lankan navy arrested 4 Indian fishermen from Rameshwaram.