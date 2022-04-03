Union government provided 185.21 crore Covid-19 vaccines

New Delhi: Union government has provided more than 185.21 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to States and Union Territories so far. These vaccines were given through the Central Government free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. In this, more than 15.62 crore balance and unutilized Covid-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 184.66 crore. More than 12.75 lakh Covid vaccine doses were administered to the eligible beneficiaries yesterday.

Also Read: Mahzooz Draw: 51 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirhams

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.