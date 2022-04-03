UP woman raises ‘red saree flag’ to avert rail accident after spotting broken track

An excellent presence of mind and fast thinking of a woman helped to prevent a severe railway tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. According to reports, 58-year-old Omwati saw a break in the track and alerted the train to halt using her red saree.

The event occurred at Nagla Guleriya, which is part of the Etah district’s Awagarh police station. Omwati was working in the fields on Thursday when she saw the broken train track at 8 am. The crack was observed at pole number 33/78 which was near Omwati’s residence. Omwati knew the Etah-Tundla passenger train would be going across the broken track shortly because she lived near the railway line.

Omwati raced to her residence and brought a red saree with her. She then got two sticks and used them to hang the red cloth to alert the train driver. Omwati’s efforts eventually paid off, as she successfully pulled the train to a halt, avoiding a terrible accident.

The broken track was restored under the supervision of top railway personnel following Omwati’s brave effort. After 45 minutes, the train was permitted to move. Omwati, who is illiterate, knows that red signals danger. Speaking about the incident she revealed that the driver gave her Rs 100 in reward for her bravery, which she initially declined but eventually accepted.

‘Track repairing work was going on near Nagla Guleriya village and, hence, the train could not run over 20 kmph on the stretch’, said Amit Singh, public relations officer of Prayagraj railway division. He admitted that the broken track may have caused an accident and applauded Omwati for acting quickly.