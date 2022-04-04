Drugs worth Rs 3 crore seized in Assam; 3 nabbed

Morigaon: Assam Police seized drugs worth around Rs 3 crore on Sunday and apprehended three persons in Assam’s Morigaon district. Moon Prakash Tiwari, Officer-in-Charge of Jagiroad police station said that during checking the police team recovered 309 grams of drugs. The apprehended persons were identified as Zakir Hussain, Saddam Hussain and Sahidul Islam.

Based on secret information, a police team of the Morigaon district had set up a Naka checking at Jagiroad Silbhanga area and intercepted a motorcycle. ‘The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. We apprehended three persons and seized one motorcycle and three mobile phones’, Moon Prakash Tiwari said.