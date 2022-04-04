Grammy Awards 2022: Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’ Wins Song Of The Year award

Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave The Door Open’, won the Song Of The Year at the Grammy Awards 2022, which recognizes ‘the composition of a song and recognizes the songwriters who wrote the song’. The group project of Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II also won Best R&B Song as well as Best R&B Performance.

.@silksonic's '70s influenced "Leave The Door Open" wins the GRAMMY for Song Of The Year at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. ? https://t.co/OsjGeB9yGH — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 4, 2022

D’Mile also was a writer on last year’s winner, ‘I Can’t Breathe’ by H.E.R. He becomes the first person to win Song Of The Year in consecutive years. He dedicated the award to his mother, who passed away a few days back. Silk Sonic made their debut performance at last year’s Grammys, performing ‘Leave The Door Open’ and they opened tonight’s show with ‘777’ in honor of the Las Vegas locale.

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance. Rock band Foo Fighters won Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Album and Best Rock Song – the Foo Fighters are not at the Grammys this year following the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins; they were meant to perform. The host for the 64th Grammy Awards is Trevor Noah, hosting for the second year in a row.

Jon Batiste leads the nominee slate this year with 11 nods, followed by Doja Cat, H.E.R and Justin Bieber with 8 nominations each. The Grammys were meant to be held in January and were postponed because of a spike in COVID numbers due to the Omicron variant.