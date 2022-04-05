Alliance Air announces 5 new domestic flight services

Guwahati: Regional air carrier based in India, Alliance Air has announced that it will operate flights connecting Dibrugarh with five cities in Arunachal Pradesh. The air carrier will operate flights to Pasighat, Tezu, Ziro, Tuting and Mechuka.

In the first phase the airline will launch flights to Pasighat, Tezu and Ziro. Flights to Tuting and Mechuka will be launched in a few months, depending on the availability of aircraft. Under the regional connectivity programme of the Union government named ‘UDAAN’, the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has agreed to lease two 17-seat Dornier DO-228 planes to Alliance Air for regional flights.