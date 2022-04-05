Chinese Foreign Minister meets with his Ukrainian counterpart

In a phone discussion with his Ukrainian colleague, Dmytro Kuleba, China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi called for dialogue to settle the war in Ukraine once more.

The contact, which Beijing said was made at Ukraine’s request, was the first reported high-level conversation between the countries since March 1, when Kuleba asked Beijing to utilise its ties with Moscow to stop Russia’s invasion, according to the Ukrainian foreign ministry.

‘Wars come to an end. The key is to reflect on the suffering in order to maintain long-term security in Europe and to develop a balanced, effective, and long-term European security mechanism,’ according to the ministry, Wang stated.

‘China is prepared to play a positive role in this area from an objective standpoint.’

‘Grateful to my Chinese counterpart for sympathy with civilian suffering,’ Kuleba tweeted.

‘We both believe that settling the conflict with Ukraine serves the common interests of peace, global food security, and international trade,’ he said.

China, which has grown closer to Moscow in recent years while also maintaining warm diplomatic relations and significant trading ties with Ukraine, has declined to denounce Russia’s attack on the country or label its operations there an invasion.

On February 24, Russia launched a ‘special operation’ in Ukraine.