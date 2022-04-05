Commodity Market: Yellow metal edges lower

Mumbai: Gold and silver prices slipped on the commodity market. On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures, due for a June 3 delivery, were trading at Rs 51,499 per 10 gram, down by 0.07% or Rs 34. Silver futures, due for a May 5 delivery, were trading down by 0.06% or Rs 38 at Rs 66,257 per kilogram.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold remained unchanged at Rs 38,240 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4780.

Also Read: Trade deficit of India surge by 87.5% in 2021-22

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.28% at $ 1,927.09 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell by 0.11% to $ 1,927.10.