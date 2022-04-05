DJ Khaled to be honoured with a star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Washington: DJ Khaled is all set to recieve a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and the unveiling ceremony will take place on April 11. The star is on the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, close to the location of recent inductees the Red Hot Chili Peppers, whose star was revealed on March 31.

‘Khaled is best known for lighting up songs with his eclectic catchphrases that include ‘major key’ and ‘we the best music’. He has worked with top celebrities like Beyonce and Justin Bieber. His most recent album, ‘Khaled Khaled’, was released in April 2021, and includes collaborations with Drake, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Post Malone.

Khaled’s song ‘Higher’ featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend won a Grammy in 2020 for best rap/sung performance. He was even nominated for album of the year at the 64th Grammy Awards, as a producer on H.E.R.’s ‘Back of My Mind.’ In addition to his high-charting albums and songs, Khaled has made appearances in television and film, including the 2019 movie ‘Spies in Disguise’ and 2020’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’. His book, ‘The Keys’, was published in 2016.