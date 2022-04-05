Emirates Airline announces new services

Dubai: Emirates Airline will be operating twice daily flights to Mauritius from July 1, 2022. The decision was taken to cater the passenger rush to the popular tourist destination. The national air carrier of Dubai will deploy its A380 aircraft for the service. The A380 offers 14 First Class suites, 76 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 426 ergonomically designed seats in Economy Class.

At present, the air carrier operates daily flights to Mauritius on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft. The airline will be scaling up operations from daily to 9 weekly flights between April 9, 2022 and the end of June 2022 and then moving up to double daily flights from July 2022.

Also Read: Go First increases frequency of flights from UAE

Customers can make their bookings to travel to Mauritius on emirates.com, the Emirates App or via local Emirates sales offices or through travel agents.