Extremist spouts venom again! India would lose Hindus if its next Prime Minister is a Muslim

A video of controversial Hindu extremist figure Yati Narsinghanand has emerged on social media, in which he is seen urging Hindus to take up guns against Muslims as a preventive precaution in the event that a Muslim becomes Prime Minister of India. The video is said to be from an event held by Preet Singh, the founder of the Save India Foundation.

In the video, Narsinghanand is heard suggesting that if India ever has a Muslim Prime Minister, half of the Hindus will convert. He went on to say that in such an incident, 40% of Hindus will be slaughtered. According to Narsinghanand, the remaining 10% of the Hindu population would be compelled to flee India as refugees.

According to a social media video recording of the occasion, Yati Narsinghanand stated, ‘Only in 2029, 2034, or 2039 will a Muslim become Prime Minister. In the next 20 years, if a Muslim becomes Prime Minister, 50% of Hindus will convert, 40% will be slaughtered, and the remaining 10% will either live in refugee camps or in other nations’.

By presenting the misery of Kashmiri Pandits, the renowned Dasna Devi Temple head priest sought to incite panic with his speech. ‘I encourage you, everyone, to see The Kashmir Files,’ he said. ‘Given the current scenario in the nation, all Hindus would be compelled to perish in Hind Mahasagar, just as Kashmiri Pandits were forced to evacuate a Muslim-dominated territory.’

Narsinghanand is also one of the defendants in a hate speech case in which derogatory remarks were made towards the Muslim community at a Haridwar event. Yati Narsinghanand made national headlines earlier this year after a video of his disciple abusing a Muslim youngster on temple grounds went viral.