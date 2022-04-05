‘Plant-based proteins are used to make vegan steak’: Read on…

The world’s largest piece of cell-based, whole-cut meat equivalent has been unveiled by Novameat, an alternative meat company. Since its launch in 2018, the Barcelona-based company has been 3D printing plant-based meat substitutes in order to challenge the world’s unsustainable and inadequate agriculture system and address the world’s food supply crisis. In February of this year, this Barcelona-based bioengineering firm secured $6 million in pre-Series A investment to manufacture more efficiently texturized plant-based whole cuts and fill a void in the alternative meat sector.

Novameat’s food engineer, Joan Solomando, explains: ‘There have been studies done with other similar products that are already on the market, like hamburgers, that show that consumers who consume these products desire to cut back on their meat intake. We do not seek vegetarian or vegan customers. They existed long before the invention of goods. We want our customers to cut back on their meat consumption. But without having to forego the pleasure of eating meat’.

According to the PitchBook 2021 Annual Foodtech Report, venture capital investment in the foodtech industry reached $39.3 billion all over market segments in 2021, with the motion for bio-engineered foods, such as plant-based proteins, expected to continue into 2022 as startups develop more realistic alternatives to meat products.