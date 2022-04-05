Portronics launches ‘Pure Sound 103’ soundbar in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: Leading gadgets brand in India, Portronics launched its new soundbar named ‘Pure Sound 103’. The soundbar is available at the discounted price of Rs. 5,999 on Amazon, Flipkart, official Portronics website and other online and offline stores.

Also Read: A gulf country bans Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Beast’ for this reason

It delivers an audio output of 100W and comes with a wired subwoofer for a theatre-like experience. It has an enhanced audio equalizer and audio modes with different presets. It offers multiple connectivity options, including optical, USB, Bluetooth v5.0, and more. . It can be connected wirelessly to TVs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones via Bluetooth v5.0 technology. It features dedicated ports for USB, optical, and AUX connectivity and also a TF card slot.