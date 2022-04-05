Red Cross staff freed in Ukraine, brings ‘great relief’ to the team

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has been released after being detained in the Ukrainian town of Manhush while attempting to reach the besieged Russian city of Mariupol.

According to a senior Ukrainian government official, the ICRC team was released overnight after being imprisoned by Russian forces occupying Manhush, about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from Mariupol.

‘The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation was released last night after being detained by police in Manhush on Monday. This is a huge relief for us and their families,’ the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), based in Geneva, issued a statement.

The team is now focused on ‘continuing the humanitarian evacuation mission’ from Mariupol, where tens of thousands of inhabitants are besieged with few supplies following weeks of bombing by Russian forces around the coastal city.

‘This incident yesterday demonstrates how dangerous and complex the operation to ensure safe passage surrounding Mariupol has been for our team, who have been attempting to access the city since Friday,’ according to the statement.

The International Committee of the Red Cross did not specify how many of its personnel were being held in Manhush. It announced last week that their crew of nine individuals was attempting to reach Mariupol.