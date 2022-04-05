DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Samsung launches Galaxy S20 FE 2022: Know the specifications and price

Apr 5, 2022, 10:25 pm IST

Mumbai: South Korean electronics brand, Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 FE 2022 in South Korea. The new smartphone is priced at  KRW 699,600 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for the 6GB + 128GB  variant.  The phone comes in Cloud White, Cloud Lavender, and Cloud Navy colours.

The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC . It features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity-O Display. The phone houses a triple rear camera. It also has a 32MP camera at the front for selfies and video chats.,

Connectivity options including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It packs a  4,500mAh battery that supports 15W charging.

