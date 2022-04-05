Vladimir Putin is a ‘war criminal’: Biden demands Putin to face war-crime trial!

On Monday, US President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to face a war crimes tribunal after clear proof of mass atrocities by Russian soldiers emerged from the Ukrainian city of Bucha, near the capital Kyiv. What is being disclosed in Bucha, a city just evacuated by Russian soldiers, has been termed ‘outrageous’ by Biden.

According to Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin is a ‘war criminal’ who ‘must be held responsible’. He argued that before any legal action could be taken, the US and the international community needed to gather additional evidence to support the claims of war crimes. Putin is ‘brutal,’ according to Biden. ‘Everyone has seen what’s going on in Bucha, and it’s unbelievable’.

Biden believes what he has seen does not constitute genocide, but it is still a war crime. He also threatened to impose more sanctions on the Kremlin. On Sunday, the remains of at least 410 civilians were discovered in the city of Bucha, according to Ukraine’s prosecutor-general.

Russia has denied murdering anybody during the retreat of its soldiers from areas surrounding Kyiv. The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, has called for an impartial inquiry into the mass crimes as well as ‘effective accountability’. Ukraine has demanded that international organisations send professionals to the country as soon as possible to gather evidence of Russian forces’ war crimes.