‘Agnipath’; A new way for youth to join the Indian armed forces

The government is in the final stages of finalising the Agnipath recruiting entrance system, which would enroll youth as soldiers for a period of three years, in a major reform that is likely to dramatically lower the age profile of the armed forces.

Senior government sources told ANI that the troops would be known as Agniveers (fire warriors) for the first three years of their service, after which the defence forces would have the option of keeping some of them in service. ‘Discussions on the Agnipath or the Tour of Duty entry scheme are in the final stages,’ they said. According to the sources, the three forces have been making presentations on the project-driven from the top.

According to the forces, they have made presentations to the government’s highest officials, who have given their complete support to the proposal. The problem began two years ago when the armed forces began discussing the Tour of Duty programme, under which personnel would be enrolled on a short-term contract, trained, and deployed in various domains. According to sources, the forces would also have the option of hiring specialists for certain duties who will execute the appropriate function.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, recruiting for troops in the armed forces was hampered, and over 1.25 lakh openings exist throughout the three services. According to sources, a couple more meetings between the military and the departments involved in the matter would be necessary to finalise all of the project’s details. According to original plans, soldiers who are discharged from the military would be assisted in finding civilian occupations. A number of corporations have shown interest in recruiting such ‘Agniveers,’ citing the benefits of hiring such educated military-trained disciplined labour.