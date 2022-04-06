AIMIM corporator booked for abusing cops Hyderabad; Video goes viral

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed who had recently used objectionable language against cops has been booked. Hyderabad police informed that a case has been registered with Cr. No 141/2022 u/s 353, 506 IPC in Musheerabad PS regarding the incident.

In the video of the incident that took place at around 2:15 am on Tuesday, the corporator can be seen confronting cops who visited the spot to close the eatery in the Bholakpur area. After the video went viral on social media, the corporator visited the police station and apologized to the staff. He alleged that he had lost his cool after the constables used improper words. He can be seen arguing with two constables of Musheerabad police station. He can be heard saying ‘sau rupaye kaa aadmi’ to one of the constables.

Request @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations https://t.co/zLbxa8WZW2 — KTR (@KTRTRS) April 6, 2022

Sharing the video of the incident, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday requested Telangana DGP to take stern action against individuals who obstructed police officers on duty. ‘No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations’, he wrote.