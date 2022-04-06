Duchess of Sussex- Meghan, patents the centuries-old term ‘archetypes’ for a forthcoming podcast.

Meghan Markle has filed a trademark application for the ancient term ‘archetypes,’ following her statement that the term will be used as the title of her next Spotify podcast. According to the British daily , Daily Mail, the 40-year-old Duchess of Sussex filed the application with the US Patent and Trademark Office in March.

According to the publication, the application’s catalog of goods and services includes everything ‘in the domains of cultural treatment of women and stereotypes confronting women’. ‘Anything’ includes podcasts, television, DVDs, computer networks, the internet, streaming media, and entertainment services delivered by cable or satellite television.

The program was presumably created by Archewell Audio, which is owned by Prince Harry and Meghan and is domiciled in Delaware, a tax haven state in the United States. If they obtain the trademark, it will be owned by Harry and Meghan rather than Spotify. The music streaming service allegedly paid the couple $31 million to create podcast material on its platform.

According to reports, she might face legal issues just because of the trademark application. Skincare and cleaning companies with names like ‘Archetypes’ may sue her. The Archewell foundation stated that Harry and Meghan’s Spotify podcast, which will be hosted by Meghan, would finally appear this summer. She will speak with historians and specialists regarding women.

Meghan remarked in a preview for the Archewell Audio project, ‘This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us. But where do these prejudices originate from? And how do they keep popping up and determining our lives? I’ll speak with women who are all too aware of how these stereotypes affect our stories. And I’ll chat to historians to figure out how we got here in the first place.’