Earth likely to be hit by geomagnetic storm today and tomorrow

The Earth is in the splash zone as the solar cycle progresses and the Sun spits forth plasma in the vacuum of space. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (Noaa) Space Weather Prediction Center has forecast a solar radiation storm for Wednesday and Thursday when the Sun spits filaments of plasma from a canyon that opened up on the surface on Sunday.

In reaction to the expected arrival of the coronal mass ejection from the filament eruption located near S22W30 on the Sun, a US-based space observer issued an alarm for a mild geomagnetic storm. With proton levels reaching the S1 (Minor) threshold, a Solar Radiation Storm might erupt on Earth, according to the agency.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran wins copyright case over hit song ‘Shape of You’

The geomagnetic storm is expected to last until April 7, causing power grid irregularities, a modest influence on satellites in low Earth orbit, and the start of auroras at higher altitudes. Minor radio outages may be caused by the geomagnetic storm. These storms are large disturbances of Earth’s magnetosphere that occur when the solar wind energy is efficiently transferred to the space environment around the planet.