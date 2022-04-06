Ex- Amnesty India head Aakar Patel stopped at Bengaluru Airport despite court order

Bengaluru: Former head of Amnesty International India- Aakar Patel was stopped from leaving India at Bengaluru Airport. A CBI Officer informed him that he is on the lookout circular due to the case filed against Amnesty International India.

Earlier, he had received his passport through a court order, specifically for the trip to the US, upon deposit of the amount of Rs. 2 lakhs. As per the conditions laid down by the court, he has to surrender the passport within five days after his return to India.

In September 2020, Patel was booked under sections 153 A, 295 A, 505 (1) B, 505 (1) C, 499, and 500 of the Indian Penal Code for his three tweets against Modi, BJP-RSS, and Ghanchi caste. In the tweets, he alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi belonged to the Ghanchi caste. He also mentioned that the caste was added to the Other Backward Caste list in 1999 by then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government. He also alleged that persons belonging to the Muslim Ghanchi community are responsible for the 2002 Sabarmati train carnage.

Also read: Money Laundering case; Anil Deshmukh challenges court orders transferring his custody to CBI

In another tweet, he had written that the RSS and BJP always profit by the violence against other Indians, especially Muslims. ‘Vajpayee more than Upadhyaya, Advani more than Vajpayee, and Modi more than Advani benefitted from this. We have to stop this cycle of violence and blood profit by the RSS and BJP’, he posted on his twitter handle. After the tweet went viral on social media, a case was registered against him. He was also arrested, and was later released on bail.