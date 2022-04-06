Food delivery apps Zomato, Swiggy face brief outage in several parts of India

Food delivery apps Zomato and Swiggy on Wednesday reported a brief nationwide outage in a technical snagwhich reportedly have been caused by an Amazon Web Services crash that many online platforms rely on.

Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon,” Zomato said on Twitter acknowledging the issue.

Hi there, we are facing a temporary glitch. Please be assured our team is working on this and we will be up and running soon. — zomato care (@zomatocare) April 6, 2022

Swiggy responded to the user saying, ‘We apologize for the long delay we are currently facing due to a technical glitch. This is not usual with us and our best minds are working on it to resolve it at the earliest. Please bear with us’.

We're currently unable to process your request as we're experiencing technical constraints. Not to worry, our best minds are on it and we'll be up and running soon. ^Saikiran — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) April 6, 2022

Both apps were back within a few minutes but not before social media was flooded with complaints from users unable to place orders or browse menus and listings.