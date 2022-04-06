Gulf country lifts fines for delay in renewal of resident cards

Oman: The Royal Oman Police (ROP) informed that it has exempted employers and individuals from fines related to late renewal of expat residence and resident cards starting from April 6. The decision was taken in line with the directives issued by His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, the ruler of Oman.

‘ In implementation of His Majesty’s Royal directives, establishments and individuals will be exempted from paying fines pertaining to the delayed renewal of residence and resident cards effective from tomorrow Wednesday 6 April, 2022, provided that the current situation is rectified before 1 September, 2022’, said a statement issued by ROP.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down

In March, His Majesty the Sultan had directed the authorities to reduce the expat work visa fees starting from June 1, 2022.