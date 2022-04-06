Here are 3 simple Korean BBQ recipes you can’t miss; Try these at home…

In the summer, nothing can beat a Korean BBQ party. In Korea, it is fairly common for people to gather with their friends or even coworkers for a camping vacation to national parks and mountains during the warmer seasons. This sets the setting for their famed BBQ parties when you cook a large amount of meat with specific sauces such as gochujang and chilli paste. If you’re organizing a fast outdoor Korean BBQ party, you might consider these dishes.

Spicy Pork or Jeyuk Bokkeum

Only hot pork bulgogi is more popular than beef during a Korean BBQ. These are likewise marinated in a marinade flavored with gochujang. Garlic and ginger will be used liberally in your Jeyuk Bokkeum or spicy pork to provide flavour. If you don’t like pig meat, you may substitute boneless chicken meat. Simply thinly slice the chicken breast and substitute it for the pork pieces in the recipe. This recipe goes well with coleslaw salad, grilled veggies like peppers and cucumbers, or a fresh salad with nuts and greens.

Vegan Korean BBQ with oyster mushrooms, eggplant, and tofu

If you are unable to consume meat, you can enjoy Korean vegan cuisine. Simply carry some wonderful oyster mushrooms, brinjals, and paneer (if you’re vegetarian) or tofu home with you. Then use this vegan BBQ recipe to invite some guests over for a delicious BBQ. Because this marinade is low-fuss and simple to make, you will be able to grill these veggies in no time!

Spicy Shrimp or Gochujang Saewu Gui

Sometimes all you need is one outstanding sauce to enhance a dish, and that is exactly what gochujang sauce does. Better known across the world as Korean red chilli pepper paste, you just need 2-3 spoons of this in your marinade to make the ideal spicy grilled shrimp. If you’re curious about the flavour profile of this recipe, you should know that gochujang is savoury, peppery, mildly saccharine, and spicy.