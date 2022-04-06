Landslides hit Meghalaya, 2 die as heavy rain

Heavy rains in Meghalaya triggered a series of landslides, officials reported on Wednesday, affecting normal life. According to them, at least 25 students missed their board exams on Tuesday due to the rain.

They said 22 of them were taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam and three of them were taking the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) exam. According to them, the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has yet to decide whether or not to conduct a reexamination for such students.

At least two people were killed in a large landslide triggered by rainfall in the Mawlat area of the Mawkynrew Block of the East Khasi Hills district on Monday. The Shillong-Dawki highway was one of the worst hit, with landslides reported in five sites along the route: Khohiar, Mawkhong, Rngai, Lyngkyrdem, and near Siatbakon.

Officials said the PWD and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) have been told to maintain their teams on standby in case of more adverse weather.