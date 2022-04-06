Study finds when teen girls are most vulnerable to social media risks

Researchers at Oxford University have discovered that adolescent females are more sensitive to the harmful impacts of social media at a younger age than boys.

The study published in ‘Nature Communications’ shows that girls experience a negative link between social media use and life satisfaction when they are 11-13 years old and boys when they are 14-15 years old. The researchers also speculated that social media sensitivity might be connected to developmental changes, particularly in the brain structure or puberty, which happens later in males than in girls.

However, by the age of 19, social media use was linked to a reduction in life satisfaction for both girls and boys. According to the experts, societal upheavals including children leaving home or starting employment may render individuals vulnerable at this age. As per the study, teens with lower than average life satisfaction also use more social media.