Suresh Gopi speaks in Malayalam in Rajya Sabha; Vice President applauds

Apr 6, 2022, 04:03 pm IST

 

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Gopi made his last speech in the Upper House this term in Malayalam, while moving a motion to ban the transportation of elephants in trailers and trucks.

 

‘I dedicate my last speech in this term to the father of the Malayalam language, Thunchath Ramanujan Ezhuthachan and Kalakkathu Kunchan Nambiar’, he said while submitting the request to the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Vice-chairman Venkaiah Naidu, who was chairing the session, applauded Suresh Gopi.

 

