UAE mandates new permits for freight drivers

Apr 6, 2022, 02:56 pm IST

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi announced that freight transporters will now need to apply for a number of new permits. All operators must now obtain permits from Asateel, the authority’s integrated fleet-tracking platform.

Asateel authorizes the driver to transport cargo, operate a cargo vehicle, and practice professional driving. The new rule applies to both heavy and light freight carriers, and operators. Drivers will be given a six-month grace period to realign their activities.

 

