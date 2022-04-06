UAE mandates new permits for freight drivers

Abu Dhabi: Integrated Transport Center in Abu Dhabi announced that freight transporters will now need to apply for a number of new permits. All operators must now obtain permits from Asateel, the authority’s integrated fleet-tracking platform.

Asateel authorizes the driver to transport cargo, operate a cargo vehicle, and practice professional driving. The new rule applies to both heavy and light freight carriers, and operators. Drivers will be given a six-month grace period to realign their activities.