Union Minister Piyush Goyal visits MCG; Pays tribute to ‘King of Spin’ Shane Warne

Melbourne: Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, who is on a three-day visit to Australia, visited Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan. Goyal also paid tribute to cricket legend Shane Warne, who had passed away recently.

‘All of India admired Shane Warne. He was a truly remarkable cricketer. All of us mourned the passing away of the ‘King of Spin’ at a very young age’, Goyal remarked.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan visit Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Australia pic.twitter.com/rKWxzto0ix — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

Earlier, the Indian Minister also visited the University of Melbourne (Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity). He was accompanied by Tehan and Allan Myers, Chancellor, University of Melbourne, at the Melbourne Law School. Addressing a key event at Melbourne University, Goyal said, ‘the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) gives us an opportunity to get back the brotherhood, fraternity and togetherness that was rightly due’.

The ECTA is the first trade agreement of India with a developed country after more than a decade and provides for an institutional mechanism to improve trade between the two countries. Both countries inked the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on April 2. The newly signed trade pact with Australia is expected to take bilateral trade from the existing USD 27 billion to nearly USD 45-50 billion in the next five years and the government expects one million jobs to be created in India in the next four to five years.

Goyal will hold talks with Tony Abbott, Australian PM’s Special Trade Envoy. Union Minister will also address the Australia-India Chamber of Commerce and Austrade, along with Minister Dan Tehan. He will later visit the Shiva Vishnu Temple in Melbourne and attend a community event with the Indian diaspora. Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India and India is Australia’s 9th largest trading partner.