Australia to penalise 67 more Russians in connection with Ukraine

Foreign Minister Marise Payne announced on Thursday that Australia will impose financial sanctions and travel bans on an additional 67 Russians in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, bringing the total number of people and organisations sanctioned to nearly 600.

‘Today, I’m announcing 67 further sanctions against Russian elites and oligarchs, those close to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin who assist and encourage his abhorrent activities,’ she said as she arrived at NATO.

Payne said in a media statement made following her public speech that the additional lists were prompted by ‘the development of evidence of Russian war crimes committed in Bucha and other communities near Kyiv.’

Russia has declared it has initiated a ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine and has denied killing civilians during its siege of Bucha, calling it a ‘provocation’ by Ukraine.

According to Payne, those sanctioned included Russian military officer Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev and Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Grigorenko.

Australia has provided Ukraine with defence equipment and humanitarian aid while prohibiting the sale of alumina and aluminium ores, particularly bauxite, to Russia.