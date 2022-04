BSF troops bust huge cache of arms, ammunition from Akhnoor International Border in Jammu

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) of Jammu have busted a huge cache of arms and ammunition on the Akhnoor International Border in a special operation on Thursday. The operation was launched near sub-sector Pargwal of Akhnoor.

‘BSF troops recovered one AK 47 Rifle, 20 AK 47 Rds, two Rifle Magazines, two (made in Italy) pistols, 40 Pistol Rds, and four Pistol Magazines from the smugglers’, said an official statement. According to the statement, there were intelligence inputs about Pakistan based Aeronautical and Navigational Electronics (ANEs) attempts to smuggle weapons into the Indian Territory.

‘The troops were kept on high alert and the area between fencing and International Border (IB) was regularly patrolled’, the statement read. Today in the morning our zero line checking, the BSF party recovered a bag near IB containing Arms/Ammunition which was to be smuggled into the Indian side and thus averted a major tragedy’, it added.

SK Singh, Deputy Inspector General (DIG)/Protective Service Officer (PSO), Jammu said, ‘the BSF troops seized huge Arms/Ammunition on International Border once again exposed the evil designs of Pakistan based ANEs and made a big dent on their nefarious activities. BSF is always on high alert all the time and is committed to secure the International Border. It is the hard work and dedication of troops that resulted in this significant seizure’.