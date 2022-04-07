Centre to establish more research centres to support research of ISRO: says Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is working with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the United States of America, to jointly release a satellite mission named ‘NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR)’ for scientific studies of Earth.

The minister gave the details of the upcoming ISRO space missions planned for 2022 in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday. He also informed that Government intends to establish more research centres in the country to support the research of ISRO.

Also read: IMD warns of rains with isolated thunderstorms in Kerala till April 10; Yellow alert issued in two districts

Singh said that the existing Space Technology Incubation Centre, Regional Academic Centre for space will get a grant of Rs 200 lakhs per year maximum and new proposed cells also will adopt the same guidelines. ‘Government pursues collaborative projects with foreign space research organizations with the objectives of enhancing the capacity of the Indian space programme for advancing programmatic priorities, augmenting space science and earth observation database, widening ground station networks, bettering products and services through joint experiments and creating platforms for inflow of expertise’, he added.