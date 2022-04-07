Emirates Airline to resume services to four destinations

Dubai: Emirates Airline will resume flight services to four destinations, including: Bali, London Stansted, Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires. The national air carrier of Dubai also announced that it will increase the frequency of flights to Nigeria, Mauritius and Singapore.

Starting from May 1, 2022 Emirates will operate 5 weekly flights to Bali. It will use a two-class Boeing 777-300ER aircraft for the service. It will increase the frequency to 7 flights a week from July 1, 2022.

Starting from August 1, 2022 Emirates will resume flight operations to London Stansted with 5 weekly flights. The airline will utilizing Boeing 777-300ER for the service. From September 1, the airline will increase its services to offer a daily flight.

Emirates will operate 4 weekly flights to Buenos Aires via Rio de Janeiro, on its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft from November 2, 2022. From February 1, 2023, Emirates will increase its operations to a daily service.

The Dubai-based airline is increasing its services to Lagos with 11 weekly flights, starting from 1 July, 2022. Emirates will also increase its services to Nigeria’s capital city, Abuja. It will operate 5 weekly flights starting May 1, 2022 and then a daily service from September 1, 2022. The airline will also increase passenger services to Singapore from 7 weekly flights, to 14 weekly flights, starting from June 23, 2022.