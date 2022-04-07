DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

Honor launches new smartphone ‘Magic 4’: Know the specifications

Apr 7, 2022, 09:52 pm IST

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Honor launched a new smartphone named Honor Magic 4 Lite’ in France. Magic 4 Lite is a rebranded version of the Honor X9 5G and the Honor X30 handsets which made their debut in Malaysia and China, respectively. Honor Magic 4 Lite is available in Midnight Black, Ocean Blue, and Titanium Silver colour options.  Price is not revealed yet.

The new smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC  . it has a 6.81-inch LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup. . It also has  a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. It houses a  4,800mAh battery with support for 66W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, NFC and a USB Type-C port.

