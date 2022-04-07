Sennheiser launches two new earphones in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: German company, Sennheiser launched its two new true wireless earbuds – Sennheiser CX Plus and CX- in the Indian market. The Sennheiser CX Plus and Sennheiser CX true wireless earbuds will be available for purchase in India via online retailers, Amazon, and the official Sennheiser online store. The CX Plus is priced at Rs. 14,990. CX is priced at Rs. 10,990. The earbuds will be available in two colour options — Black and White.

Sennheiser’s CX Plus TWS earbuds come with active noise cancellation technology and also features a Transparent Hearing mode that lets in outside noise, which allows the user to talk or be aware of the surroundings without taking off the earbuds. It offers 24 hours of battery life with the included case.

IPX4 rated earbuds come with dual-mics and support SBC, AAC, aptX, and aptX Adaptive codecs. They feature customizable touch controls. Both the earbuds use Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and support several audio codecs.