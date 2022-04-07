Veteran lyricist Maya Govind passes away at the age of 82

Prominent lyricist and poet Maya Govind, who wrote songs like ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anadi’ and ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’, passed away at the age of 82 due to a heart attack at her Mumbai residence on Thursday.

The poet, who began working in the industry in the early 1970s, penned songs for films starring Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini and Shah Rukh Khan, including ‘Aarop’, ‘Razia Sultan’ and ‘Chaahat’.

According to her son Ajay, Maya Govind has been in severe condition for the previous four months due to a blood clot in her brain which created several health concerns. She was admitted to the hospital twice in the last five months and was kept under monitoring in the intensive care unit. She died peacefully in her sleep in her Juhu apartment.

‘She wasn’t keeping well and was also hospitalised twice — in December for about four days and then later in January. Since then, she was getting treated at home. She had a blood clot in her brain which created a lot of other health issues. So she wasn’t keeping well for a long time. She passed away around 9.30 am today’, Ajay said.

The funeral rites of the veteran lyricist had held at Pawan Hans cremation at 5 pm.