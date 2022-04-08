3.6-magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh’s Kargil

Kargil: An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil district of the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The earthquake, with a depth of 35 km, had struck 82 km North-West of Kargil. There was no report of any loss of life or damage to property till now, officials said.

Also read: CM Jagan Mohan Reddy dissolves the state cabinet, all 24 ministers resign ahead of reshuffle

NCS informed about the incident through a tweet. ‘Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 07-04-2022, 17:12:20 IST, Lat:35.13 & Long: 75.56, Depth: 35 Km, Location: 82km NW of Kargil, Ladakh, India’, the tweet on NCS handle said.