Commodity Market: Gold price edges higher

Mumbai: Price of yellow metal surged marginally in the commodity market. In the kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 38,600, higher by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4825, up by Rs 25.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures eased down by 0.22% or Rs 112 to Rs 51,785 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading lower by 0.20% or Rs 132 at Rs 66,633 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold is at $ 1,929.48 per ounce. US gold futures were down by 0.3% at $ 1,931.90. Among other precious metals, silver edged 0.1% lower to $ 24.54 per ounce. Platinum was down by 0.2% at $9 60.57 and palladium rose 1.4% to $ 2,264.22.