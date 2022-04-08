Covid-19: Gulf country approves optional second booster dose

Manama: The Ministry of Health in Bahrain announced that individuals aged 18 and above can take an optional Covid-19 booster dose. The doe can be taken periodically every 9 months from the date of their last booster dose. They can take Pfizer-BioNTech or the same vaccine as their previous booster shot.

The ministry also updated that the green shield in the BeAware Bahrain application will not change to yellow if eligible individuals do not opt for a second or future additional booster shot.