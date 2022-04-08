Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 185.36 crore in India

New Delhi: India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 185 Crore 36 lakh . More than 14.53 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday. More than 2.10 crore vaccine doses have been administered to 12 to 14 years age group so far. More than 2.40 crore 40 lakh precaution doses have been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries Health Care Workers, Front Line Workers and people over 60 years of age.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.