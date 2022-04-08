DH Latest NewsDH NEWSEntertainment DHCelebrities DHLatest NewsIndiaNEWScelebritiesEntertainment

Icon star Allu Arjun turns 40 today; Social media flooded with wishes for the actor

Apr 8, 2022, 10:02 am IST

Icon Star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today April 8. On this occasion, his loyal fans have flooded social media with birthday greetings for the actor. According to sources, Allu Arjun is expected to spend his birthday with his friends and family.

The followers of the actor are doing everything from posting photos and videos to organising charity events all across the world. Here are some tweets:

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s most recent film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a box office success and fans are now anxiously anticipating the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The shooting of the second part is likely to start in the following weeks.

