Icon star Allu Arjun turns 40 today; Social media flooded with wishes for the actor

Icon Star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today April 8. On this occasion, his loyal fans have flooded social media with birthday greetings for the actor. According to sources, Allu Arjun is expected to spend his birthday with his friends and family.

The followers of the actor are doing everything from posting photos and videos to organising charity events all across the world. Here are some tweets:

Happy Birthday Allu Arjun Garu @alluarjun Bunny Anna ?

Waiting For Pushpa 2 ???

Youth Icon Of India ???

From Gangotri to Pushpa pic.twitter.com/NCa68iyPw0 — Sachin Nayak (@SachinN18342436) April 8, 2022

He Is All Set To RULE ? PAN INDIA STAR ?@alluarjun #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/yW2WtPYU2j — M a n o j ? (@ManojManuu_) April 8, 2022

Wishing ICON stAAr @alluarjun Garu A Very Happy Birthday ??? Congratulations For The Success Of #PushpaTheRise & Block Buster Wishes To #PushpaTheRule ??#HappyBirthdayAlluArjun pic.twitter.com/MWeMYNmEfr — Ardent PawanKalyan Fans™ (@ArdentPSPKFans) April 8, 2022

On the work front, Allu Arjun’s most recent film ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was a box office success and fans are now anxiously anticipating the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. The shooting of the second part is likely to start in the following weeks.