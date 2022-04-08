IMD forecasts heavy rain with Thunderstorms in Kerala till Tuesday; Yellow alert issued in various districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted that heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning are likely to lash isolated places in Kerala from Friday to Tuesday (April 8 to 12). A yellow alert has been sounded in various districts. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has alerted the public to be vigilant during hours between 2 pm to 10 pm as the risk of thunderstorms is high at that time.

Heavy rainfall is defined as rainfall of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

Yeelow alert issued:-