Incoming President of South Korea faces backlash from BTS army

Unhappy BTS fans accused President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol of attempting to utilise their idols to increase his ratings after his transition team hinted that the group could be booked to perform at the inauguration event next month.

There were almost 1,800 posts on the transition committee’s website as of Thursday, all of which condemned the prospect of merging pop and politics.

‘Please do not use BTS for political purposes. They aren’t there to boost your approval ratings. They are international musicians who advocate for Korean culture,’ said one post

Since its introduction on Wednesday, a separate online petition with the presidential Blue House has received over 6,000 signatures. Many fans also took to the Weverse fandom platform, using the hashtag ‘#NoBTSforInauguration’ to submit remarks.

Yoon’s transition team stated it was unclear whether to ask BTS to play, after initially denying any such plan existed. The potential of involving BTS was first mentioned on Tuesday during a radio interview with the official in charge of preparations for the May 10 inauguration.

The management of the seven-member group, Bit Hit Music, stated that it has not received a formal invitation from Yoon’s office.

Moon Jae-in, the departing president, took office without a public ceremony in 2017, but popular singers and actresses have provided entertainment at previous presidential inaugurations.