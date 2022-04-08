Kia launches updated Sonet, Seltos in India: Know the features and price

Mumbai: South Korean automobile manufacturer, Kia Motors launched the updated versions of its Sonet and Seltos in India. The new versions are priced at Rs 7.15 lakh and Rs 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom, India) respectively. Both SUVs get two new paint options– Imperial Blue and Sparkling Silver. Bookings for the new 2022 SUVs are open across all its dealerships and online.

The new Seltos come with added safety features like Side Airbag, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) and All-Wheel Disc brakes. Kia has also added paddle shifters, drive modes and traction models to all automatic variants.

Sonet comes with Side Airbag and Highline Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline TPMS) as standard across variants to further enhance safety. The company will also offer key safety features like Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC) as standard on the iMT trims.