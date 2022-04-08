Notification issued for land acquisition of Kozhikode-Palakkad Greenfield Highway

Kozhikode: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has published the 3A gazette notification for the land acquisition of the Kozhikode-Palakkad Greenfield Highway. The government has issued the notification on Monday directing to acquire the 36 hectares of land from Vazhayur to Iringallur.

Properties in the villages of Olavanna and Perumanna will be acquired. The lands marked under eight survey numbers in the 47th block of Olavanna village and 167 survey numbers in the 72nd and 74th blocks of Perummana village will be obtained under the new notification for the highway.

The acquiring land will also include the six unassessed lands which are the property of the government. The incharge of road construction has been accorded to the Palakkad project director of the National Highway Authority, while the deputy collectors are entrusted to monitor land acquisition procedures.

Also read: Amarnath Yatra 2022 commence on June 30; Registration to begin from April 11

The Greenfield Highway which is a part of the shortest roadway from Kozhikode to Palakkad will have a length of 53.56 kilometres. The highway included in the Bharatmala project will be constructed parallel to the existing National Highway. The total length of the highway constitutes 122.248 kilometres. Within it, 62.2 km is in Palakkad, 53.56 km in Malappuram and 6.488 in Kozhikode district.