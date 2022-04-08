‘Pushpaaaaaaa’…. See Rashmika Mandanna’s heart warming Bday post for Allu Arjun

Superstar Allu Arjun is celebrating his 40th birthday today and his Pushpa co-actor Rashmika Mandanna has come up with sweet wishes for the actor.

‘Happy birthday @alluarjun… my Pushpaaaaaaa.. The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. Sending you tons of love’, Rashmika tweeted.

Happy birthday @alluarjun .. my Pushpaaaaaaa.. ?????

The world already loves you but I hope this birthday people in every corner the world loves you how India loves you.. ???

Only and only love and admiration for you sir.. ?

sending you tons of love ?????? — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 8, 2022

Rashmika Mandanna also celebrated her birthday this week and on Wednesday. On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna had announced a film with Thalapathy Vijay, and will next be seen in the sequel of Pushpa. Pushpa: The Rule will release in December. Next, she is also all set to make her Bollywood debut. She will be seen in Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Rashmika has also started shooting for her second Bollywood movie, in which, she will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan.