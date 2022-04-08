Ram Charan arrives barefoot at RRR’s success bash in Mumbai; Here’s the reason

Ram Charan stunned his fans by showing up barefoot to the success party of his recent film ‘RRR’. The SS Rajamouli directing team recently celebrated the film’s massive international triumph in Mumbai which was attended by Ram Charan, Jr NTR, as well as other Bollywood celebrities. Ram Charan’s all-black outfits and barefooted appearance drew the attention of the fans and many of them were confused about why this is happening.

However, this is because the actor is following Ayyappa Deeksha. Ram Charan is performing the 41-day Ayyappa Deeksha, a practice that every Ayyappa Swamy devotee performs before visiting Lord Ayyappa’s sacred home in Sabarimala, Kerala. He is a devout Sabarimala Ayyappa follower and usually observes the 41-day ceremony alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan, who was last seen in RRR starring Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, has begun filming at Amritsar University for filmmaker Shankar’s ‘RC 15’. This routine is planned to last two weeks. ‘Acharya’, directed by Koratala Siva, will be his next film.