Samsung Galaxy A73 5G India sale begins today: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: The India sale of Samsung Galaxy A73 5G will begin today at 6pm. South Korean consumer electronics brand, Samsung launched the latest 5G smartphone in India on March 29. It is priced at Rs. 41,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 44,999. The smartphone is available in Awesome Grey, Awesome Mint, and Awesome White colours.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Samsung Galaxy A73 5G runs on Android 12-based One UI 4.1 and is powered by a Snapdragon 778G SoC . The smartphone has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It features a 108-megapixel quad camera setup and also has a 32-megapixel front facing camera for selfies and video calls.