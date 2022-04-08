‘Wonder’ Idli Dosa Batter is now available at Freshey’s!

Freshey’s, a seven-year-old home-grown brand from WayCool Foods, an agri-commerce firm, has announced the debut of Freshey’s Wonder Idly Dosa batter in Chennai. The firm focuses on consumer convenience by offering a variety of kitchen ingredients, media, and ready-to-cook items. The product is available in 1kg value packs and will be sold at over 10,000 retail stores in Chennai.

The product, according to the business, undergoes a slew of quality checks to assure top quality batter at an affordable price of Rs 45 for a kilogram, which can create 20 idlies or 15 dosas. ‘There is no additional soda or preservatives utilized, making it healthier,’ according to a press release shared with WhatPackaging?

‘We are really happy to offer Freshey’s Wonder Idly Dosa batter with a new super-saver pack in the Chennai market,’ said BP Ravindran, chief business officer, WayCool Foods & Products. Freshey’s idly dosa batter would be the appropriate choice for consumers searching for quality products since there is a notable cultural shift in the home cooking trend and a propensity towards selecting easy-to-cook cuisine at home.

According to the company, the batter is created using ‘the best procedures with RO water, with premium idly rice and urad dal’ from its own Madhuram brand as important components.