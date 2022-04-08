Youth lynched to death in Palakkad over suspicion of bike theft

Palakkad: A 27-year-old man has been lynched to death at Olavakkode in Palakkad on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, over alleged suspicion of bike theft. The incident took place at around 1 am on Friday and the deceased has been identified as Malampuzha native Rafeeq.

A group of men found their bike parked in front of the bar they went here was missing. While checking the CCTV, they found a youth in it and went on to question him. The questioning by the mob turned violent and the youth was beaten to death, said police. The gang was returning from Mundoor after attending the ‘Kummatti’.

Three people are in police custody for the murder. Police also suspects that the victim was manhandled by some natives. When he fainted, the gang tried to escape from the scene and natives blocked them and handed them over to the police. The mortal remains of Rafeeq are kept in the district hospital mortuary.